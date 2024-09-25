You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 25Article 1985765

Reekado Banks welcomes first child

Nigerian musician Reekado Banks has welcomed his first child, a baby boy, on a day marked by bittersweet emotions.

The joyous occasion coincided with the second anniversary of his mother's passing, prompting a heartfelt reflection.

In an Instagram post, he shared, “Two years ago we said our goodbyes, but I see you never left. How’s it two

