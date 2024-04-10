Reggie Rockstone credits wife for saving his waakye business

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reggie Rockstone, the renowned musician, has attributed the survival and success of his waakye business to the unwavering support of his wife, Dr. Zilla Limann.



Despite her demanding role as a medical doctor, Reggie acknowledged his wife's pivotal role in managing their business alongside her professional commitments.



Speaking on the Atuu show with Abeiku Santana on UTV, Reggie emphasized the crucial impact of their generosity, both towards their patrons and employees, in sustaining Rockz Waakye.



Reggie expressed profound gratitude to his wife, stressing that without her involvement, their flourishing waakye enterprise would not have been possible.



Rockz Waakye, their venture offering the local delicacy of rice and beans, has expanded its footprint with branches in Accra, Cape Coast, and across Ghana.



Reggie Rockstone highlighted that their business has not only gained nationwide recognition but also serves as a vital source of income for their livelihood.



He candidly admitted, "I would be dead by now if my wife had not supported my [waakye] business," underscoring the critical role Dr. Zilla Limann has played in its success.