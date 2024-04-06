Reggie Rockstone prefers Stonebwoy over Shatta Wale for investment

Music of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reggie Rockstone, the Hiplife Grandpapa, has shared insights on the investment potential of Ghanaian music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



During a conversation on ‘Uncut with D-Black’, Reggie Rockstone was asked to choose between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for investment, and he opted for Stonebwoy.



Rockstone referred to Shatta Wale as a ‘one-man wrecking machine’, highlighting his unpredictable nature as a potential investment risk.



Explaining his choice, Reggie Rockstone emphasized Shatta Wale's independent approach to his career, stating, “That man doesn’t need anything. His managers are his friends. The record company is him.”



Reggie Rockstone acknowledged Shatta Wale's success, especially during his collaboration with Beyoncé, but from a business perspective, he views Stonebwoy as a safer investment choice at present.