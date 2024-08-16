Relationship Red Flags Never Ignore.

LifeStyle of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: self.com

Recognizing red flags in a relationship is crucial for avoiding potential problems. Key signs include 1) A dating profile that doesn't match reality, indicating inauthenticity. 2) Speaking poorly of all exes, suggesting a lack of self-awareness. 3) Jealousy leads to controlling behavior. 4) Belittling you, even in jest. 5) Rushing the relationship, a form of love bombing. 6) Rudeness to service workers, reflecting poor social attitudes. 7) Constant fighting, showing an imbalance in positive interactions. 8) Ignoring your interests. 9) Neglecting your emotional needs. 10) Relying solely on you for support. 11) Ignoring physical boundaries. 12) Disapproval from friends and family. 13) Gaslighting, makes you question your reality. 14) Poor responses to your need for space.



