Music of Saturday, 13 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Nigerian afrobeats star Rema arrives in India to perform at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son and Radhika Merchant.



He posted a video boarding a private plane, charging $3 million to sing 'Calm Down'.



Justin Bieber and Rihanna also performed, and the wedding, attended by global dignitaries, concludes a series of extravagant events in Mumbai.