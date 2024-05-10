You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 10Article 1937570

Music of Friday, 10 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rema's "Calm Down" wins song of the year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This accolade highlights Rema's dominance in the music scene This accolade highlights Rema's dominance in the music scene

Nigeria's Rema secures the coveted "Song of the Year" title at the 41st ASCAP Pop Music Awards for his track "Calm Down," featuring Selena Gomez.

This accolade highlights Rema's dominance in the music scene, cementing his status as one of Africa's most promising talents.

Co-written by Rema, Gomez, Michael "LONDON" Hunter, Amanda "Kiddo AI" Ibanez, and Andre Vibez, the song has conquered Billboard charts, including Pop, Adult Pop, and Rhythmic Airplay, peaking at number 3 on the Hot 100.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment