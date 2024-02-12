Renaissance Act II: Beyoncé announces new album in Super Bowl advert

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: BBC

The keenly-awaited part two to Beyoncé's Renaissance project has been announced during a Super Bowl advertisement.



"Okay, they ready. Drop the new music," the singer instructed at the end of the ad for US communications giant Verizon.



Immediately following the advert, Beyoncé released two new songs titled Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.



The album, out on 29 March, is expected to lean into the country genre.



In the advert, Beyoncé attempts to overload Verizon's capacity and 'break the internet' in increasingly absurd ways, such as playing the saxophone, creating a "Beyonc-AI robot", dressing as Bar-bey (Barbie), running for president and performing from space.



Keeping track of whether the internet has collapsed in response is Veep star Tony Hale.



At the end of the advert, from the orbiting rocket, she radios back to him: "Okay, they ready. Drop the new music."



Beyoncé was at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas alongside her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.



She was filmed in the crowd calmly sipping from a drink in the moments that followed the advert.



The first instalment of Beyoncé's Renaissance project was released in July 2022. Soon after, she revealed the album was the first of a three-act project.



The album won her a record-breaking 32nd Grammy.



Almost a year later, she embarked on the Renaissance World Tour, which was later released as a film.