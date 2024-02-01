Renowned broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo joins Media General

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Yaa Brefo, a prominent figure in radio and television broadcasting, has officially become part of the Media General conglomerate. The announcement of this latest development was made public early Thursday morning, on February 1, 2024.



Nana Yaa Brefo's transition to Media General follows her departure from the Angel Broadcasting Network, where she held key roles, including co-hosting the Morning Show and serving as the Head of News TV.



With a career spanning over two decades, Nana Yaa Brefo has left an indelible mark in the field of journalism. Prior to her current move, she contributed her expertise to various media houses, Multimedia Group Limited, and Peace FM in Accra.



As of now, the specifics of Nana Yaa Brefo's responsibilities at Media General remain undisclosed. However, speculation suggests that she might potentially collaborate with Captain Smart's team on the Onua TV morning show, considering their successful partnership at Angel Broadcasting Network.