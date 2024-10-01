Researchers Find TikTok Fitness Videos Cause Negative Body Image Issues

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: independent.co.uk

A study by Flinders University researchers highlights the negative impact of TikTok fitness videos, particularly "Fitspo" content, on body image issues, especially among young women. Analyzing 200 videos, they found over 60% contained harmful or misleading health information, often from unqualified influencers. The study revealed that 55.7% of the content sexualized or objectified women, promoting an idealized thin body type, while men were depicted as overly muscular. Additionally, 20% of the videos featured body shaming, and 8.6% encouraged disordered eating. The researchers urge TikTok to monitor fitness content to mitigate these harmful effects.



