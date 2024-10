Television of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

He empathized with the victims' families and called on other pastors to join in seeking forgiveness

Rev. Obofour, founder of Anointed Palace Church, has urged Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son for his involvement in a tragic accident that killed two girls.



He empathized with the victims' families and called on other pastors to join in seeking forgiveness for the bishop's family.