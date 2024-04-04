Rex Omar advocates compassion for creative drug addicts

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian musician Rex Omar urges the public to approach drug addiction with compassion, emphasizing that discrimination only exacerbates the struggle for recovery.



Speaking during a discussion on 'Creative Addictions', a documentary spotlighting drug use among celebrities by Joy Entertainment's Kwame Dadzie, Omar stressed the importance of support and understanding. He offered advice for prevention, advocating for exercise and meditation to maintain a clean lifestyle within the industry.



Omar underscored the emotional vulnerabilities of creatives, attributing shyness and societal pressures as driving forces behind drug use. He highlighted the disparity between fame and financial stability, noting the unrealistic expectations placed on public figures by society. Additionally, he addressed the prevalence of stage fright among performers, further contributing to the allure of substance use.



The 'Abiba' hitmaker shed light on the role of managers in introducing drugs to creatives, often as a means to boost confidence. He called upon educational institutions to enhance efforts in educating individuals about the dangers of addiction and its consequences.



In 'Creative Addictions', celebrities candidly share their experiences grappling with addiction and its repercussions. Psychiatry experts offer insights into effective interventions for recovery, emphasizing the importance of addressing underlying issues within the creative community.