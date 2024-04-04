Rex Omar explains why not every song played at campaign rallies needs payment

Music of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Rex Omar, has shed light on the intricacies surrounding the payment for songs played during political campaign rallies.



Omar emphasized that the usage of a song during a political campaign hinges on the specific circumstances of its inclusion in the event's playlist.



He remarked, "When a song is used on a campaign platform, it all depends on how that particular song was utilized during the political rally."



Explaining further, Omar outlined a scenario where a DJ, hired for a campaign event, plays a song without specific instructions. He clarified that in such instances, demanding payment for the song's usage might not be warranted.



"If I have not instructed the DJ to play a specific kind of song and maybe your song happened to be played maybe once or twice, you can't automatically demand compensation," Omar stated.



In a conversation with Amansan Krakye, the veteran Highlife singer delineated when compensation for a song played at a rally might be justified.



"Unless the person conducting the campaign explicitly directs the DJ to consistently play your song during the political rally, that's when you can legitimately request compensation," Omar reasoned.



His remarks provide clarity on the nuanced dynamics involved in the usage of music at campaign events, offering insight into when compensation for artists may be appropriate.