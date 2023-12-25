Rhythms of Elation: The 12 Ghanaian songs that ruled the hearts of many in 2023

Entertainment of Monday, 25 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
In the rich fabric of Ghanaian life, music serves as an indelible thread, weaving stories of joy, resilience, and collective spirit. As the sun set on 2023, a year marked by its challenges and triumphs, the air resonated with a symphony of tunes that elevated the moods of Ghanaians.
These weren't just songs; they were anthems that mirrored the pulse of the nation, offering solace, inspiration, and, above all, a reason to dance.
From impromptu gatherings to the vibrant scenes of structured events, clubs, pubs, churches, workplaces, and the ever-connected realm of social media, these songs found resonance wherever it mattered.
They effortlessly crossed boundaries, reflected in their soaring streaming numbers and chart-topping positions. Not only did these tunes captivate listeners, but they also elevated the profiles of the talented musicians behind them, amplifying their appeal across diverse audiences.
A GhanaWeb poll on the top songs released in 2023 by Ghanaian artists attracted 3,461 participants, following the meticulous selection of twelve popular songs for the survey.
Join us on a rhythmic journey as we explore the twelve Ghanaian melodies that became the heartbeat of Ghana in 2023.
1. "Terminator" - King Promise ft Young Jonn:
• A lively Amapiano hit by King Promise.
• Dancegod Llyod's choreography contributed to its popularity.
• Released on May 8, 2023, with over 25 million YouTube views.
• Topped the GhanaWeb poll with 30.77% of the votes.
2. "Aseda" – Nacee:
• A soul-stirring gospel track emphasizing thanksgiving.
• The Aseda Challenge boosted its popularity.
• Released on April 5, 2023, with over 6 million YouTube views.
• Secured the 2nd spot in the GhanaWeb poll with 25.89% of the votes.
3. "Kwaku Ananse" – Amerado:
• Amerado's breakthrough with a singing approach.
• Reflects on criticism and human nature.
• Music video released on October 6, 2023, with over 900k views.
• 3rd in the GhanaWeb poll with 21.93% of the votes.
4. "Into the Future" – Stonebwoy:
• Love-themed song from the 5th Dimension album.
• Released on June 16, 2023, with over 3 million YouTube views.
• Ranked 4th in the GhanaWeb poll with 6.04% of the votes.
5. "Oh No" – Black Sherif:
• A song about Black Sherif's determined and resilient attitude.
• Released on November 9, 2023, with over 5 hundred YouTube views.
• 5th in the GhanaWeb poll with 3.21% of the votes.
6. "Good Sin" - Olivetheboy:
• Olivetheboy's breakout hit, recognized as Apple Music's UP Next.
• Secured a position on Chartmetrics list of Top 5 Most Streamed Ghanaian artists for the first half of 2023.
• Released on August 31, 2023, with over 4 million YouTube views.
• Ranked 6th in the GhanaWeb poll with 3.12% of the votes.
7. "Try Me" – Sarkodie:
• A controversial release responding to Yvonne Nelson's memoir.
• Gained over a million views, sparking widespread discussions.
• Occupying the 7th position in the GhanaWeb poll, it secured 3.21% of the votes.
8. "Monica" - Kuami Eugene:
• A standout track from the "Love & Chaos" album.
• Released in October, accompanied by a popular dance challenge.
• Boasts a YouTube view (audio) count exceeding 700 thousand.
• Holds the 8th position in the GhanaWeb poll, garnering 2.66% of the votes.
9. "Scar" - Gyakie:
• Collaboration with Jbee, revolving around pain and betrayal.
• Close to 2 million views on YouTube.
• Securing the 9th spot in the GhanaWeb polls, it captured 1.18% of the votes.
10. "Case" – Mr Drew ft Mophty:
• Released during heightened discussions about Mr Drew's departure from Highly Spiritual Music.
• Addresses the importance of avoiding false narratives.
• Mophty's smooth and velvety vocals were warmly received, significantly contributing to the song's rising popularity.
• Over a million views on YouTube after video was released on September 1, 2023
• 10th in GhanaWeb poll with 0.95% of the votes
11. "Likor" – KiDi ft Stonebwoy:
• Delves into the theme of individuals who may never encounter genuine love.
• Triggered dance challenge on TikTok, with over 2.5 million YouTube views.
• Released in August, 11th in GhanaWeb poll with 0.78% of the votes.
12. "Vero" – Kelvyn Boy:
• Released in June 2023, "Vero" became a massive hit.
• Rapper Sarkodie contributed a verse during the Vero song challenge.
• Securing the 12th position in the GhanaWeb poll, it had 0.55% of the votes.
Check out the results from the poll below.
BB