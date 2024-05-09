You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 09Article 1937336

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rick Ross congratulates Medikal on O2 Indigo concert success

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rick Ross, Medikal Rick Ross, Medikal

American rap icon, Rick Ross, praises Ghanaian counterpart Medikal for his triumphant UK debut at Indigo, O2.

In an Instagram Live chat, Ross lauded Medikal's achievements, foreseeing global acclaim in his future.

Ross hinted at a potential collaboration, underscoring their camaraderie.

He praised Medikal's track "Stubborn Academy," featuring Shatta Wale, acknowledging its resonance even in the US.

Amidst Medikal's explanation of the song, Ross humorously expressed interest in joining the project.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment