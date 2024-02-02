Rick Ross hints possible collaboration with Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

American rapper and Maybach Music CEO, Rick Ross, has announced plans for a potential collaboration with Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy on an upcoming project.



In a video posted on his Instagram, Rick Ross shared his eagerness to embark on a project in Africa, highlighting his interest in collaborating with African artists. He specifically mentioned Stonebwoy and Diamond Platnumz as potential collaborators.



Rick Ross' mention of Stonebwoy has ignited enthusiasm among Ghanaian fans, who have taken to social media platforms to express their excitement for the potential collaboration. They have also commended Ross for acknowledging Stonebwoy's talent and influence in the music industry.



This is how some Ghanaians reacted to the video:



"Forget everybody Stonebowy is far gone! You see the way RickRoss mentioned ein name with that energy!!!" — Qwabena Stunna



"My heart is filled with so much joy and happiness, anytime I see Stonebwoy win it makes me feel on top of the world. See the way Ross mentioned Stonebwoy’s name with vim and vigor." — Nana Yaw Barima



Watch the video below:



