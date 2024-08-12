Rick Ross reportedly sued by disabled man over car show accessibility

Music of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: hiphopdx.com

Rick Ross is facing a lawsuit from Darris Straughter, a man in a wheelchair, who claims he was misled by the organizers of Ross's recent car show.



Straughter alleges that despite multiple confirmations, no wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus was provided on the day of the event.



He reportedly spent money on tickets, lodging, and travel, even selling his car to attend. Straughter is suing for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act.



Ross, who hosted the show at his Promise Land estate in Georgia, has not yet responded to the lawsuit.