Rick Ross to complete his collaboration with Stonebwoy this week

American rapper Rick Ross announced that he is set to finalise his highly-anticipated collaboration with Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy this week.



The announcement comes hot on the heels of Ross' recent Instagram story, which subtly hinted at his intentions to collaborate with Stonebwoy and other African artists on his upcoming musical project.



Rick Ross, known for his larger-than-life persona and hit tracks, has been teasing fans with snippets of his latest musical endeavor on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. His recent story sparked widespread speculation among fans and industry insiders about potential collaborations with African artists, notably Stonebwoy, whose electrifying style has garnered international acclaim.



The revelation came during an engaging Instagram Live session between Rick Ross and Stonebwoy, where the two artists discussed their shared passion for music and hinted at the creative synergy that drives their collaboration. Ross expressed his excitement about working with Stonebwoy, highlighting the Ghanaian artist's unique sound and global appeal.



Stonebwoy, equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, shared insights into the creative process behind the project and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with a heavyweight in the rap industry like Rick Ross.



The Ghanaian artist emphasized the significance of cross-cultural collaborations in amplifying the global reach of African music and showcasing its diverse talent pool.



Fans of both artists have been eagerly awaiting news about the collaboration since rumors first surfaced about a potential musical partnership.



With Rick Ross confirming the imminent completion of the collaboration, anticipation among fans has reached a fever pitch, with many eagerly anticipating the release of what promises to be a groundbreaking track.



