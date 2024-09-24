You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 24Article 1985450

Music of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rise is aimed at expanding the afro roots sound – Rocky Dawuni

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rocky Dawuni Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian Afro Roots artiste Rocky Dawuni has revealed the situation that prompted the creation of his new project, Rise. He also threw more lights on his Afro Roots genre and how he has gained success by staying true to his creative prowess.

The multiple Grammy Academy nominee was on Class FM’s entertainment show, Class Xtra, as part of his media

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment