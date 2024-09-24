Rise is aimed at expanding the afro roots sound – Rocky Dawuni

Music of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Afro Roots artiste Rocky Dawuni has revealed the situation that prompted the creation of his new project, Rise. He also threw more lights on his Afro Roots genre and how he has gained success by staying true to his creative prowess.



The multiple Grammy Academy nominee was on Class FM’s entertainment show, Class Xtra, as part of his media



Read full articletour to create some level of awareness for his latest contemporary song. In an educative conversation with Zeal Nana Kweku Bliss on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Rocky Dawuni dissected the creative direction and mission of the interesting project.



According to Rocky Dawuni, he wanted to put out something to back up his Master Plan song, which is an Afro Roots song. The acquaintances with international music producers, Nanabeyin Panford and FB Da Mastermind, who showed interest in exploring the Afro Roots sound. The trio did throw more lights on the genre with some amazing talent display in the studios in collaboration with Kumbacha to give birth to Rise, which is distributed by Tuff Gong International Limited.



The artiste who has shown some resilience and consistency in his genre of music, which exhibits his originality, has been proven right. Although he struggles to gain the deserved recognition by the masses in the Ghanaian music industry, the In Ghana hitmaker and some of his likes have been able to penetrate other continents with his craft.



Some celebrated homebased Ghanaian musical artists such as Sarkodie, Samini, and Shatta Wale, among others, have not been able to gain nominations from the Grammy Awards scheme. The Grammy Awards is obviously the highest level of music awards on the globe. Although the names of a few ones, such as Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, have been there with features on projects that got on the scheme.



The king of Afro Roots, who is touted the ‘Bob Marley of Ghana’, became familiar and gained deep rooted interest Reggae in Ghana when he heard a military band performing one of Bob Marley’s compositions in Michel Camp, where he grew up. His sound, over the years, has evolved to what he calls Afro Roots, which is a fusion of elements of the African music and the Carribian music.



In the year 2015, Rocky Dawuni’s sixth studio album dubbed Branches of The Same Tree was nominated in the 58th Grammy Award for Best Reggae album category. This made him the first Ghanaian nominee in this revered award scheme. The album also got into the top 10 most essential reggae albums of all time put together by Songlines Magazine.



Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, his eighth studio project also got nominated in the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. “Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1” is a diversified experience with songs ranging from acoustic to beat-driven anthems to cultural explorations utilizing aspects of Afrobeats, Highlife, Reggae, Soul and Pop, and beyond.



The musician, who doubles as an astute African cultural activist who endeavors to bridge gaps between Africa, the Caribbean, and the U.S. through sounds that unite generations and cultures works to foster global peace. He is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Africa for UN Environment and is a Global Ambassador for the UN Foundation’s Clean Cooking Alliance alongside actress Julia Roberts and Chef José Andrés.



The Ghanaian music philosopher, who was also once named in CNN’s Africa’s Top 10 global stars has his “Afro Roots” sound fused with modern and traditional musical trends in Ghana and across the African continent. This is what Rise seeks to project. He has shared the stage with world greats such as John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Jason Mraz, and Janelle Monáe.



Rocky Dawuni is known for his authenticity and great lyricism with inspirational messages, which is enlightened in his music videos as well. The entertaining audio as well as the video Rise, the latest music of the UNESCO recognized Global Ambassador for the World Day of African and Afrodescendant Culture, is out on all music streaming platforms. The least Ghanaians can do for the African legend is to stream, enjoy, and share.