Rita Dominic advocates for royalties for African actors

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has recently expressed her anticipation for a transformative shift in the African film industry.



In an interview with Joy FM's Lexis Bill, the multiple award-winning Nollywood actress emphasized the necessity for African actors to receive royalties for their contributions to the cinematic landscape.



"In Africa, it will be nice for actors to have their royalties so that people are not struggling when they get older," Rita stated during her appearance on the Personality Profile segment of the Accra-based radio station.



She highlighted the plight of veteran actors who face financial struggles in their later years despite their significant contributions to major films.



Rita underscored the importance of actors receiving compensation as their films continue to be showcased on various platforms such as YouTube and streaming services.



The absence of proper systems for residual payments in most African film industries has been a longstanding issue. Residuals, which are financial compensations for actors and filmmakers, remain elusive due to the lack of structured mechanisms for distribution.



Rita also emphasized the need for actors to manage their finances wisely to avoid financial instability later in life. She encouraged her colleagues to invest wisely and maintain fiscal discipline amidst the pressures of celebrity lifestyles.



Acknowledging the financial demands of maintaining a celebrity image, Rita emphasized her own frugality, stating, "I do not feel pressured... Some do, which is why they feel the need to do other things to keep up their appearance."



Rita Dominic, a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry, recently participated as a speaker at the Women of Valour Summit organized by media personality Nana Aba Anamoah in Ghana.



The summit featured discussions led by influential women from various sectors, including Ghanaian film producer Shirley Frimpong-Manso and South African broadcaster and actress Bonang Matheba.