Rita Dominic opens up about marrying at 46

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, has opened up about her decision to marry later in life, at the age of 46.



In an interview on Joy FM, she disclosed that her choice to marry later stemmed from her desire to marry at her own pace and for genuine reasons, rather than succumbing to societal pressure.



"Like I always said, I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man of society's dreams for me, because if anything goes wrong tomorrow, I'll be the one left to pack up the pieces and not the society. I wanted to be sure that I was marrying for the right reasons and not for the reasons, you know, that stems from societal pressure," Rita Dominic explained.



She emphasized that despite facing pressure from society to marry early, she remained steadfast in her resolve to wait for the right time and person.



Rita Dominic, who married Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group, expressed her belief that she married at the right time and found the right person.



Their traditional wedding in April 2022, held in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, was one of the most talked-about events of the week. The ceremony was graced by many celebrities, including veterans Joke Silva and Hilda Dokubo, Uche Jumbo, Ini Edo, Lydia Forson, Mercy Eke, and Nse Ikpe Etim.



The couple later held a private white wedding at Selby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England, in November 2022.



Reflecting on her marriage, Rita Dominic shared that it has been a fulfilling and enjoyable journey. She described how their relationship evolved from friendship to love and eventually marriage.