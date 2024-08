Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show and appealed to the robbers to return the car

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy revealed that masked men, suspected to be armed robbers, stole his road manager's Mercedes Benz at gunpoint shortly after an event.



He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show and appealed to the robbers to return the car, noting the distress caused to his manager.