Robert Downey Jr to return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Entertainment of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: BBC

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel superhero world after five years - but not to the Iron Man role that launched the blockbuster franchise.



The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books that spawned the popular film series.



Downey Jr will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is due to be released in May 2026, and a further instalment titled Secret Wars a year later.



Stars joining the Marvel franchise were unveiled at the Comic Con event in San Diego.