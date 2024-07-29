You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 29Article 1964270

Source: BBC

Robert Downey Jr to return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Downey Jr revealed as Dr Victor Von Doom at San Diego Comic Con Downey Jr revealed as Dr Victor Von Doom at San Diego Comic Con

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel superhero world after five years - but not to the Iron Man role that launched the blockbuster franchise.

The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books that spawned the popular film series.

Downey Jr will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is due to be released in May 2026, and a further instalment titled Secret Wars a year later.

Stars joining the Marvel franchise were unveiled at the Comic Con event in San Diego.

