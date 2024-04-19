Rocky Dawuni advocates collaboration over conflict among artists

Music of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian reggae artist Rocky Dawuni has urged fellow musicians to prioritize unity and collaboration within the industry, steering clear of conflict and 'beef'.



In an interview with 3Xtra's Kwaku King, Rocky emphasized the importance of artists coming together, condemning the trend of insults and jabs exchanged between musicians, whether through music lyrics or social media.



Rocky stressed that using art as a tool for division undermines its true purpose. "I don’t believe that artists should focus on attacking each other. Artists should learn to work together. That's how you build a solid, peace-driven environment," he explained. "Any toxic environment breeds negativity. We are projecting our art to young people and the leaders of tomorrow. If we turn our art into a means of division, we lose sight of its higher purpose."



The celebrated singer highlighted the necessity of fostering harmony within the creative community, seeing it as a catalyst for optimism among Ghanaians. "People may have different methods and approaches, but I always advocate for harmony and unity," he concluded.



