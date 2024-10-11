Rocky Dawuni's latest release, Rise earns Grammy consideration

Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: yen.com

Rocky Dawuni is in the process of seeking another Grammy nomination with his latest single.



The Ghanaian artist shared his plans on social media, encouraging the Recording Academy's community. His collaborators for the new project have also come on board to enhance its exposure.



Ghanaian reggae and Afro-roots artist Rocky Dawuni recently unveiled his latest track "Rise," which serves as a sneak peek of his upcoming album.



This forthcoming album will mark his first full-length project since the successful release of "Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1" in 2020.