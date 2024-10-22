Roo Dube features top Indian DJ on latest single ‘Flowers’

Movies of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Nothing climaxes the year better than a beautiful music that amplifies rare creativity both in melodies and rhythms. Roo Dube’s latest released single, Flowers, seems to be juggling heads and minds in the entertainment space as it takes over the airwaves this festive season.



Flowers, which features popular Indian female disc jockey, DJ Sarah, tells a romantic love story of



Read full articletwo lovers appreciating each others efforts in a relationship. Sung in both the English and Indian dialect, Roo Dube aims to bridge firmly the Ghana- India entertainment ties.



Sarah’s outstanding performance on the song complimented Dube’s soothing delivery, a reason the record is doing so well on the airwaves.



In a brief chitchat with Dube on why he chose DJ Sarah on this record, he explained;



“Sarah Fernandes is an all-rounder. Aside being a professional DJ, she is a very fine actress, a YouTuber and a model. All these has garnered her varse knowledge and experience in all facet in the entertainment industry. Having her on the record was the best decision ever and it is evident in how the song is picking up ‘’so quickly and so fast’’.



Flowers, performed by Roo Dube and Malaika De Souza, was produced by two renowned producers. VinnyKay GH of Braindrain Studios in Ghana and Clarisan Fernandes of Porto Musica Studios in Goa.



“Clarisan started his music journey at an early age of seven. He is a singer, music producer, audio engineer and keyboardist with over fifteen years of working experience in the music industry. VinnyKay GH, my Ghanaian engineer who equally has over fifteen years of experience were awesome on this record” Roo Dube explains.



Visuals to this smash masterpiece will be out on the 9th of November, 2024. It was directed by Chrisly Carvalho of Kreativisualz films, a film production house based in North Goa. It is an outlet that focuses their craft on education, tradition and diverse cultural activities capturing perfect moments and connections. However, music video production ,documentary, promotional and social media content creation are their main expertise.



Flower will be available on all streaming platforms on saturday 9th November, 2024. Who are your flowers for this festive season? Roo Dube has a clue for you! Anticipate!