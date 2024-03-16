You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 16Article 1923497

Rose Adjei to host annual gospel concert ‘KardiaHakaratHatov'

Rose Adjei is gearing up for her annual gospel musical extravaganza, ‘KardiaHakaratHatov’ meaning ‘A Heart of Gratitude’, set to grace the Perez Chapel in Zoeland Mataheko near Flamingo Junction, Accra, on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

With a focus on meeting spiritual needs, the event's theme, ‘He Has Heard My Prayers’ (Psalm 66:19), underscores its purpose.

Adjei, slated for a captivating one-and-a-half-hour performance, vows to captivate attendees with renditions of her popular tunes, including ‘NyameYie’, ‘M’adansedie’, ‘Adom’, ‘Na God’, ‘Agya WahweMeso’, ‘Nsre Hehe’, and ‘Ne Mmre’.

Sharing the stage will be esteemed Ghanaian gospel music stalwarts such as Kofi Owusu Peprah, Jack Alolome, Oheneba Clement, Devin Arthur, Akosua Karl, Gabe Akwerh, among others.

Adjei expressed that the concert serves to declare the message of God's responsiveness to prayers and as a platform for spreading the Gospel to believers.

Last year’s event bore witness to numerous testimonies of divine intervention, and attendees anticipate a doubly impactful experience this year.

