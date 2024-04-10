Roselyn Mantey completes GWR attempt for longest marathon makeup application

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian makeup artist Roselyn Akosua Mantey has completed the Guinness World Record attempt for the for the longest individual marathon of makeup application, Graphic Online reports.



The attempt commenced on Wednesday, April 3, and concluded on Sunday, April 7, 2024, spanning an astonishing five days of continuous makeup artistry.



Before Roselyn Akosua Mantey's achievement, the previous record for this category stood at a mere 24 hours. Mantey not only surpassed this milestone but set a new standard with her unparalleled five-day marathon, showcasing exceptional determination and skill.



Initially aiming for a six-day marathon, Mantey concluded her remarkable endeavor in five days due to health challenges, further highlighting her resilience and commitment.



Throughout the marathon session, Roselyn Akosua Mantey received overwhelming support from various celebrities and personalities who visited to cheer her on. Notable figures such as AJ Poundz, Sokoo Hemaa, and Xandy Kamel attended, demonstrating solidarity and admiration for Mantey's unprecedented achievement.



Furthermore, renowned personalities including Berla Mundi, Anita Akuffo, Nana Yaa Brefo, Osei Felicia, and Ms. Nancy endorsed the event, adding to its significance and impact.