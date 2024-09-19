You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 19Article 1983560

Run from abusive relationships - Pastor Love ex, Empress Gifty advises

Gospel musician Empress Gifty recently urged people to leave abusive relationships, emphasizing their detrimental emotional and psychological effects.

During her September 19, 2024, appearance on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, she condemned enduring abuse as unhealthy and unacceptable, stating, “Don’t stay in abusive relationships; it’s not love.”

Her appeal highlighted the necessity of self-respect and personal safety.


