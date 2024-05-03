SDK lambasts Akufo-Addo over 'dumsor is over' claim

Television of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian comedian SDK, also known as Sadik Sulley, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's assertion that the ongoing power outages in the country have been resolved.



SDK disputed the president's claim, citing personal experiences of continued power cuts despite the official statement.



Expressing frustration, SDK accused the president and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of deceiving the public by failing to implement effective solutions to the power crisis.



Branding the president as 'wicked,' SDK condemned his apparent indifference towards the hardships faced by Ghanaians due to the ongoing power outages.



In a social media post, SDK directly questioned President Akufo-Addo's honesty, highlighting the continued power cuts experienced by citizens.



SDK's criticism adds to the growing public demand for the government to address the erratic power supply or provide a clear distribution schedule.



Background:



President Akufo-Addo, in his recent 'Workers Day' address, claimed that recent power disruptions had been resolved following maintenance work by the ECG on transformers.



Despite the president's assurances, concerns persist, with many voices, including those in political circles, highlighting the inconsistent electricity supply affecting various areas.



The authorities, along with the ECG, have refrained from publishing a load-shedding timetable, attributing the intermittent power cuts to ongoing maintenance work.



