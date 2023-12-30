SDTA Awards honors Gyedu-Blay Ambolley with Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award in Music

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 December 2023

Source: SDTA Awards

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, known for his deep, soulful, and funky highlife sound, his signature Simigwa style and polyrhythms Pan African Music, who is sometimes referred to as the “James Brown of Ghana” and the first actual musician from Ghana and the world to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, becomes the first musician in the world to receive the Prestigious, SUPREME LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MUSIC at SDTA Awards.



It was a starry night at the third edition of the Global and Prestigious, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, (SDTA Awards) Gala, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on the 20th of December 2023 as deserving Creatives, Entertainers, Diplomats, humanitarians, Artistes, and companies were recognized.



The event brought together distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the creative and entertainment industry.



if one were sitting in the audience, a neck spasm would be impending with all the turning and trying to spot the celebrities, diplomats and other dignitaries while trying to catch all the fun on stage, from musical performances to Cultural dance, to poetry etc, It was indeed a night of glittering performances, tickling humor, and humble gratifications.



In a momentous highlight of the evening, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, the renowned Ghanaian Veteran, multi-talented, International highlife musician, songwriter, producer, composer and Musical-life-force , who created the musical genre Simigwa, was bestowed with the prestigious, Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award in music at the 3rd edition of the Global and Prestigious, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA Awards) 2023.



Just as he was called to receive his award on the stage, there was a cultural dance performance, the dancers accompanied him with a dance from his seat to the stage and just as he was about to receive his award, beautiful display of fireworks went up as his photo popped up on the big LED Screen as his name was mentioned by the MC. With a standing ovation from the crowd, his award was presented to him by the SDTA Awards Brand Ambassador, Actor Prince David Osei. Ambolley was also Presented with a beautiful portrait of himself by the talented Artist, kidah.



This a well-deserved acknowledgement and celebration in recognition of his consistent invaluable work ethic and tireless efforts in contributing to the music industry from his years active since the Early 1970s to present with unbroken loyal service to the music industry and to his craft.



The Multiple award-winning international highlife musician expressed his gratitude for the recognition with a heartfelt speech



“I thank the Most High Creator for giving me this gift of music to share with my people and the world and will continue doing so till the end of my lifetime. And also to SDTA Awards for the recognition of my talent and blessings. Happy new year to us all.” - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley



Commenting on why Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was chosen for the honor, the young SDTA Awards chairperson said;



“Just like SDTA Awards, Sir Gyedu-Blay’s music is for "ONE WORLD, ONE PEOPLE and ONE DESTINY, and sir Ambolley’s lifetime of dedication to music exemplifies the spirit of the SDTA Awards. His commitment to his craft has contributed significantly to the Ghana music industry by putting Ghana music on the map, which has drawn the attention of numerous people from around the world. He has therefore inspired a new generation of musicians to keep pushing boundaries and attaining talent supremacy, Indeed, SDTA Awards is privileged to acknowledge and celebrate his accomplishments by bestowing upon him the Prestigious, Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award in Music. Sir Gyedu-Blay Ambolley continues to explore the infinite possibilities of his afro-groove cocktail, now when you hear his name, what rings a bell is A lifetime of Commitment and originality, A lifetime of inspiration and A lifetime of blessing ears with good music.



We salute his decades of Consistency and we are happy to honor his legacy. Heartiest congratulations to him and all the winners and honorees of SDTA Awards 2023.” Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi





The SDTA Awards Young Vice Chairman, Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi also conveyed his appreciation for the significant contribution made by Sir Gyedu-Blay’s music





“I had attended a show at the National theater during the Ghana’s Independence Day with the SDTA Awards Chairperson and our other team members, at some point the show became increasingly boring, people were yawning and others were beginning to leave but immediately sir Ambolley mounted the stage, the people were treated to an electrifying performance, the entire atmosphere changed. People got on their feet in excitement, I remember rushing to the stage to hype him up, I was so moved that I instantly became a fan.



Truly, his genre of music is entertainingly elevating and spiritually inescapable, such that its uniqueness transcends all musical categories and is entertaining to all age groups. It was at that moment, it became evident who our SUPREME LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MUSIC RECIPIENT would be as the rest of the board members also gave a thumbs up to the SUPREME LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MUSIC NOMINEE. He is truly a legend and we’re glad to have given him his deserving flowers.” - Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi



ABOUT SUPREME LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



The Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award, first presented in 2021 by SDTA AWARDS, is the highest of honor that the SDTA AWARDS bestows annually, to celebrate the career of deserving Artistes, Creatives, Talents (both locally and internationally ) and people from all walks of life, for a “lifetime” of significant achievements and significant contributions to the society. People who put ‘service above self’, have achieved significant professional stature and influence, who have a commendable, trailblazing body of work, and who have used their experiences and skills to help others advance in their field.



The Lifetime Achievement Award is granted annually by a selection committee, whose decision is based on four criteria: the recipient must be a person of influence, a person of exceptional accomplishment, a person of exemplary character, and a person of endurance.



The Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award is a recognition reserved for those who have notable achievements and lifelong contributions in their field and the society.



A panel composed of Selection Committee, Advisory Board and the Academy, present nominations and selects awardees. The distinguished honor is awarded annually at the SDTA Awards Gala, and recipients earn the title of “Sir or Lady” as a sign of respect for the recipient. The recipients are presented with the SDTA AWARDS Iconic Black & Golden plaque, a citation, a brooch or a customized sash, and lifetime membership to the Supreme league of SDTA Awards Advisory Board.



The Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award has previously been awarded to famous veteran Movie star figures, such as Sir Kofi Adjorlolo - Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award in film 2021 recipient and Sir Fred Amugi -Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award in film 2022 recipient.



WHO IS GYEDU -BLAY AMBOLLEY?



Gyedu-Blay Ambolley , affectionately known as the "Simigwa Do Man", was born in 1947-04-14 in the port city of Sekondi-Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana, West Africa. The multi-talented, International, Ghanaian Musician is a Saxophonist, bass guitarist, guitarist, composer, percussionist singer, Band Leader, Arranger and record producer. He celebrated his "Silver Jubilee" in music in 1998. This versatile, irrepressible singer, songwriter, producer and "musical-life-force" exploded on the music scene twenty-five years ago with a jazzy highlife sound called 'SIMIGWA'.



Ambolley's early years of musical interest dates back to the age of eight, when he began playing with his father's flute until he was able to teach himself how to play.

His formal musical training came at the age of fourteen under the apprenticeship of "Uncle Bonku" who taught him the guitar. The young music enthusiast continued to learn the rudiments of music from the late' Sammy Lartey and Ebo Taylor.



Ambolley spent a great part of his day listening to records of musicians living in the United States. He contributes his free style of singing to such mentors as James Brown, Ray Charles, and 'the late' Sam Cook. During the sixties, the young aspiring musician was excitingly impressed with the music he heard on the popular radio show, "Voice of America Jazz Hour." The sixties show featured such jazz giants as Jimmy Smith, Max Roach, Wes Montgomery, Charlie Parker, Clifford Brown, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Eckstine, all became part of Ambolley's early musical experience.



Ambolley's name has become synonymous with Simigwa music and dance since his first hit single was released in 1973. Since that hit, he has led many bands including his own in 1979-80. The band leaders' talent was not limited to Ghana. Ambolley was invited to London where he performed to "standing room only" crowds. Having experienced success in his own country, as well as London, it was time for the ambitious musician to test his musical abilities elsewhere. In 1988, Ambolley left Ghana and arrived in New York (U.S.A.).



Ambolley's performance career is extensive. He has toured throughout West Africa, Europe, Canada, and the United States. He has performed on the same stage with some of the world's most celebrated artists, such as the late Miriam Makeba of South Africa, the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti of Nigeria, the late George Howard, Angela Bofill, Norman Connors, Manu DeBango, Lakeside, Chikuzan Takahashi of Japan, Ricardo Estrada of Cuba, Mayuto Correa of Brazil and toured Ghana with Oscar Brashear and Michael Session. Because of his originality, his performances have left audiences raving and shouting for more, as was the case at the world famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. He has played the House of Blues in Hollywood, and is a frequent performer at the Jazz Bakery in California.



Returning to Ghana in 1997, Ambolley was honored with a standing ovation from Ghana’s former President, J.J. Rawlings and the first lady at Ghana's Music Awards Nite.



Ambolley has so many albums to his credit and has received numerous musical awards. Additionally, he received a Congressional, Gubernatorial Certificate of Special Recognition by Congresswoman Juanita Millinder McDonald. Also L.A. Weekly nominated Ambolley for "Best World Beat Recombinant Artists" - 2003.