Television of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Rev. Kofi Asante Ennin has left Akoma FM to join Ezra FM/TV, where he will host the morning show.



His move is surprising, given reports he was shifting to full-time pastoral duties.



Ezra Radio announced his new role, highlighting his previous success at Akoma FM and his recent ordination as a Methodist minister.