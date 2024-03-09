Safo Newman remains unfazed by criticism on appearance, focuses on crafting timeless music

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Safo Newman has addressed unsavory comments about his appearance, including being labeled malnourished and unkempt.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the rising music sensation expressed indifference to such critiques, emphasizing that his primary concern is the creation of meaningful and enduring music.



"I'm not particularly bothered about comments on my appearance. In fact, I see it as part of why I stand out. Those negative remarks don't faze me at all. What truly matters to me are the songs I create and the messages they convey, as well as the positive impact I can have on society," Newman said.



The artist, gaining prominence with his single "Akokoa," credited much of his success to the support of Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie.



Despite facing criticism, Newman's song continues to climb the charts, currently ranking as the 9th most streamed song on Audiomack in Ghana.