Safo Newman reveals the origin story of his signature headgear

Safo Newman, the burgeoning star in the music industry, recently shared the narrative behind his trademark headgear, the beanie, a snug cap that has become synonymous with his persona.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Safo Newman disclosed that his choice of headwear was not merely a fashion statement but a token of appreciation to a benefactor who has been a steadfast supporter throughout his musical journey since 2019.



Describing this benefactor as a paternal figure who provided both financial and emotional backing despite no blood relation, Safo Newman expressed profound gratitude, stating, “My beanie is a homage to the individual who believed in me from the outset. He’s been akin to a father figure, nurturing my musical aspirations with unwavering encouragement, despite our lack of familial ties."



Safo Newman further revealed that he only recently met this benefactor in person, emphasizing the distance between them as the supporter isn't based in Ghana yet remained deeply committed to his success.



Elaborating on the inspiration behind his choice of headgear, Safo Newman mentioned that his benefactor also sported a beanie, which served as a catalyst for adopting the same style. He expressed that each time he donned one of the beanies gifted to him, it symbolized gratitude and respect towards his supporter's generosity.



