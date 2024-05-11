Safo Newman vows to enhance appearance following Shatta Wale's advice

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Highlife sensation, Safo Newman, extends gratitude to Shatta Wale for counsel on his brand image, promising swift action towards improvement.



Acknowledging Shatta Wale's recent remarks on his branding, Safo Newman assures a dedicated effort in refining his appearance over time.



In a recent interview on Kasapa FM, Safo Newman appreciates Shatta Wale's input, affirming a shared commitment to ongoing evolution.



Shatta Wale's expressed concerns about Safo Newman's image stirred conversations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive aesthetic in the music industry.