Sally M and Seven Kizs set to drop new single “Wonkoaa” on October 25

Music of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afrobeats enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to this month. Fast-rising Ghanaian artists Sally M and Seven Kizs are teaming up for their highly anticipated collaboration, “Wonkoaa”, set for release on October 25, 2024.



The track promises to bring an irresistible blend of soulful vocals and vibrant Afrobeat rhythms.



Produced by Thubani Music, a renowned music producer based



Read full articlein Kumasi, “Wonkoaa” is expected to showcase the unique chemistry between Sally M and Seven Kizs.



Sally M, known for her hits like “Attention” and “Makoma”, will join forces with Seven Kizs, who recently took the Afrobeat scene by storm with viral tracks like “Picture” and “Move”. Together, they aim to deliver a song that resonates with audiences both in Ghana and beyond.



This collaboration highlights the growing synergy between two of Ghana’s most promising stars and is sure to capture attention upon release. Mark your calendars and get ready to vibe to “Wonkoaa” on October 25.