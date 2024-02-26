Salma Mumin calls for end to excessive Guinness World Records attempts

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has voiced her concern over the increasing number of attempts by Ghanaians to break Guinness World Records, stating that it has become excessive and problematic.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Mumin emphasized the need to halt the proliferation of record-breaking attempts, expressing her dismay at the current trend.



"When it all began late December last year, it seemed acceptable. However, the recent surge in attempts lacks sense, leading to a decline in support from celebrities," Mumin said.



Describing the frenzy as unwarranted, Mumin questioned the purpose behind the rush to set new records.



"This obsession with breaking records is spiraling out of control. What is the significance of this incessant pursuit?" she questioned.



Mumin attributed the dwindling interest in these attempts to their trivialization, stating, "We are witnessing a fatigue in the public's engagement, largely due to the trivial nature of many recent attempts."



The actress pointed out that the abuse of record-breaking endeavors has contributed to the waning enthusiasm among the populace. "People are losing interest because the essence of these attempts is being compromised. We must reevaluate our priorities and cease this endless pursuit," she said.



Mumin's remarks come amid a recent surge in attempts to break Guinness World Records, a phenomenon that has captured the attention of Ghanaians nationwide.