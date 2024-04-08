Salma Mumin credits business success for luxurious lifestyle

Movies of Monday, 8 April 2024

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin has shared insights into her luxurious lifestyle, attributing its funding to the success of her food and clothing business.



In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show, Salma spoke proudly about her flair for elegance and luxury, dubbing herself a "slay queen" due to her appreciation for the finer things in life.



She clarified that the term has evolved, once denoting those with a keen fashion sense but now often associated with women engaged in transactional relationships for luxury.



Salma refuted rumors linking her opulence to promiscuity, insisting her lavish lifestyle is solely the result of hard work. "I don’t do ’rounds’ all my life; I have worked," she emphasized, expressing frustration that some doubt her accomplishments.



The actress disclosed that her clothing and food ventures substantially fund her extravagant trips and lifestyle. "Yes, my clothing business and food sponsor my trips," she affirmed, underlining her business acumen and success.



In discussing her personal life, Salma acknowledged the importance of financial security, expressing a preference for generous and affluent partners.



"I am lucky with men who are generous," she noted, dismissing those without financial stability.