Sam Dede to reprise lead role in ‘Issakaba’ as it's set to return in series

Veteran actor Sam Dede is gearing up to revive his iconic portrayal of ‘Ebube’ in the much-anticipated sequel to the 2001 Nollywood classic, ‘Issakaba.’



Dede teased the comeback in a recent Instagram post, cryptically stating, “Issakaba!!! The Myth returns. A river does not flow through a forest without bringing down trees. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But… Justice is mine.”



The original director, Lancelot Imasuen, joins Dede in returning to helm the new project, indicating a reunion of the creative minds behind the original masterpiece.



In a move signaling active progress, Imasuen recently promoted the second round of auditions for the film in Asaba, Delta earlier this month.



‘Issakaba’ derives its name from an anagram of Bakassi, inspired by the real-life exploits of the Bakassi Boys, a grassroots vigilante group formed in 1998 to combat crime in Nigeria’s South-East region.



In the cinematic narrative, Ebube leads the Issakaba boys on a crusade against armed robbery in their community, employing mystical charms and ingenious strategies for swift justice.



The 2001 five-part saga boasted a stellar cast including Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Eneh, Amaechi Muonagor, Susan Obi, Mike Ogundu, and John Okafor. The sequel promises to retain the essence of its predecessor, featuring familiar faces such as Andy Chukwu, Zulu Adigwe, Diewait Ikpechukwu, and others.



While production presses on, the official release date for the sequel remains undisclosed. Enthusiasts are urged to stay tuned for updates on the highly anticipated revival of the ‘Issakaba’ saga in Nollywood.