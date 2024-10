Entertainment of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze, also known as Jehoshaphat Eshun, criticized the pollution of the country's water bodies due to galamsey.



He questioned if this was the legacy Kwame Nkrumah left behind.



Skrewfaze urged citizens to take responsibility for the issue, noting that many protest but still vote for the same officials.