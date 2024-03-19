Samini advocates for investment in creative industry at Ghana-EU Tourism & Investment Summit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian artist, Samini, stressed the crucial role of appropriate investment in fostering creativity during a panel discussion at the inaugural Ghana-EU Tourism & Investment Summit (GHETIS24) in Paris, France.



Samini highlighted the detrimental impact of financial constraints on artists' ability to fully concentrate on their craft, stating, "My concentration on the art form is not going to be 100 per cent when I have to worry about money for what I'm doing."



He emphasized the need for funding to support artists, enabling them to elevate their art and showcase it globally.



Reflecting on his own journey, Samini underscored the challenges faced without external support, while also highlighting the potential for growth with the right investments.



As an artist with a substantial track record, including ambassadorial roles for prominent companies, he offered himself as a testament to the opportunities available for investors interested in Ghana's music industry.



The panel discussion, moderated by Ms. Joan Murielle, CEO of JMH Group, featured insights from industry experts such as Mr. David Neequaye, CEO of Harmattan Birds, and Mr. Kwabena Otu, Executive Member of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA).



Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, emphasized the peaceful environment and diverse investment opportunities in Ghana's hospitality, tourism, and creative sectors.



GHETIS24, organized by Ghana Invest and Made In Ghana Consulting Ltd for the Destination Ghana Global Project (DGGP), received support from various partners, including the Ghana Embassy in France and the French Embassy in Ghana. The event aimed to promote Ghana's tourism and investment potential, showcasing the country as an attractive destination for business and leisure.