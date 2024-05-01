Samini and Francis Osei join forces for ‘Sticks N Locks’ EP

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music maestro Samini has unveiled his latest EP, 'Sticks N Locks,' showcasing a vibrant collaboration with acclaimed drummer Francis Osei.



The six-track EP, recorded live for an authentic feel, highlights the combined artistry of Samini and Osei, with Osei handling composition, instrumentation, and engineering duties, while Samini infuses his signature soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.



Titled 'Sticks N Locks,' the EP symbolizes the seamless musical fusion between the two artists, with Osei's drumming prowess representing the "sticks" and Samini's iconic dreadlocks embodying the "locs."



Featuring three fresh releases—'Heartbeat,' 'Stay with You,' and 'Cash Down'—alongside previously acclaimed singles 'Chemistry,' 'San Bra,' and 'Be Alright,' the EP promises enchanting melodies and poignant lyrics in the lovers rock reggae genre.



'Sticks N Locs' is now available for streaming on major digital platforms, inviting fans to experience the mesmerizing synergy of Samini and Francis Osei's musical talents firsthand.