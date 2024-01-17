Samini reveals favourite song to perform, promises 'a lot' for 2024

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Of all his favourites to perform from his expansive repertoire, Reggae/Dancehall superstar Samini Dagaati has revealed, the song Samini stands out.



“I did it on purpose to change my name from Batman to Samini, and that was a self-titled track that I used as a campaign to rebrand myself and it worked so it has a special significance for me,” he explained.



He was speaking to the Stay By Plan podcast.



Samini, the former Student Representative Council (SRC) President at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), promised 2024 will be replete with new music from him.



“A lot of music coming, a lot of new material coming, after I just wrapped up uni,” he said.



Hailed as the rain god, Emmanuel Andrews Samini started his career as a raga artiste going by the name Batman. He transitioned to Batman Samini, eventually settling on the mononym Samini.



The Linda singer, who in 2018 was enskinned a chief in his hometown, Wa, has been a trans-genre and serial hitmaker for close to 30 years.