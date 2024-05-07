Samklef reveals near proposal to Simi during their working days

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Music producer Samklef recently unveiled his decision to refrain from pursuing a romantic relationship with singer Simi during their shared struggles as artists.



He disclosed contemplating asking her out following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Lekan. However, he chose to uphold a professional boundary between their personal lives and professional endeavors.



In a social media post, Samklef expressed his admiration for Simi, stating, “I [love emoji] Simi. I almost asked her out o! When she broke up with her ex, Lekan for experience that year. But I had to keep it professional, make e for no spoil business… Adekunle help me greet your wife for me. Life is not that deep.”



Furthermore, Samklef hinted at encountering challenges with Simi’s family despite his support for her career. He shared, “But Simi’s family showed me pepper sha. After everything I did for her…I don’t forgive dem. That over sabi brother of hers, where him dey self?”



Simi is currently married to fellow artist Adekunle Gold, with whom she shares a child.