Sammy Flex defends Shatta Wale's verbal attack on Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Sammy Flex, manager of Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has justified Shatta Wale's recent verbal attack on Stonebwoy, citing the ongoing back-and-forth between the two artists.
In response to criticism over Shatta Wale's comments directed at Stonebwoy's disability, Sammy Flex dismissed the issue as part of the competitive banter common in their industry.
He pointed to Stonebwoy's previous jabs at Shatta Wale during album launches as evidence that such verbal sparring is routine between the two.
Sammy Flex explained that Stonebwoy's absence at an event where they were both scheduled to perform together had triggered Shatta Wale's outburst, claiming that Stonebwoy refused to perform alongside Shatta Wale.
According to Sammy Flex, these exchanges are part of a game played by both artists and should not be taken seriously.