Sammy Flex expresses long-term career management goals for Shatta Wale

Sammy Flex, the current manager of renowned dancehall sensation Shatta Wale, has revealed his aspirations to oversee the career of the self-proclaimed dancehall king for an extended period.



Shatta Wale, known for his frequent changes in management, has parted ways with previous partnerships under varying circumstances.



For Sammy Flex, a seasoned entertainment journalist, managing the iconic dancehall artist presents an invaluable opportunity for personal and professional growth, despite the challenges associated with such a role.



Expressing his commitment to Shatta Wale's career trajectory, Sammy Flex, whose birth name is Sammy Baah, believes his strategic approach can contribute significantly to the artist's long-term success.



In a social media post on X platform, Sammy Flex conveyed his appreciation to Shatta Wale, saying, "Thank you, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Shatta Wale. You gave me the chance to learn and earn with and from you. That’s why I take you and your business seriously."



He continued, "I pray for many more successful years together. Keep working hard as always, this week is going to be busy! More strength, power, and glory to you."





Sammy Flex's managerial portfolio also includes other notable artists such as Kumi Guitar and Kwame Zaggy, reflecting his experience and dedication to the entertainment industry.