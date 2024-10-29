Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Vs Apple Watch Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: zdnet.com

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 share key features like titanium casing, water resistance, and advanced health tracking, but differ in notable ways. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a larger battery (590mAh vs. Apple’s 564mAh), is priced $150 lower, and offers enhanced sleep-tracking features. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has double the storage (64GB vs. 32GB) and a slightly larger, higher-resolution display for displaying more information. Ultimately, Samsung suits those prioritizing battery life and cost, while Apple caters to users wanting more storage and display space.



