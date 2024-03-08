Sarkodie and other creatives advocate for structured music royalty system at 3i Africa Summit

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, joined by other prominent figures from the creative industry, engaged in a panel discussion during the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer in Accra.



The panel delved into the intersection of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech. Sarkodie highlighted Ghana’s music royalty system, stressing the need for a structured framework to ensure artists receive their due earnings.



Accompanying Sarkodie on the panel were influential personalities including KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante.



The 3i Africa Summit serves as a groundbreaking global event aimed at reshaping Africa’s economic landscape by strategically allocating sustainable capital.



Focused on nurturing long-term growth and development, the summit provides a platform for insightful discussions, collaboration, and innovative solutions to propel positive change across the continent's financial ecosystem.



Speaking on the issue, Sarkodie remarked, “The royalty system has been a big issue here in Ghana but it’s something so little to do, it’s not that hard it’s just putting the system in place and just getting the money back.”



