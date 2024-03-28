Sarkodie criticizes government over power outage at Tema General Hospital

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Sarkodie has voiced his concerns regarding recent power outages and their detrimental effects on healthcare services in the nation.



Sarkodie characterized the situation as a clear instance of "misplaced priorities" by the authorities, particularly in response to a widely circulated video depicting power failure at the Tema General Hospital.



The Akufo-Addo-led administration faces mounting criticism in the wake of a viral video showcasing medical personnel and mothers struggling to care for infants in dimly lit conditions, resorting to phone lights for illumination.



Taking to his Instagram story on March 27, 2024, Sarkodie shared the aforementioned video, accompanied by the caption, "The Impact when we misplace priorities. We pray for these innocent babies."



In the distressing footage, mothers are seen attempting to cool their babies with cloth due to the sweltering heat within the wards after the electricity supply was disrupted.



Tragically, reports from Accra-based GHOne TV indicate that a newborn lost its life as a result of the unreliable power supply at the facility.



According to the channel's social media post dated March 27, 2024, the neonatal unit, vital for infants requiring intensive care, heavily depends on electricity to sustain life-saving equipment such as oxygen support and emergency care devices. However, the backup generator frequently shuts down when overloaded, exacerbating the situation.