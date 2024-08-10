Sarkodie didn’t say anything bad about Krobo’s in our Jennifer Lomotey song – Kurl Songx

Music of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: GH Page

Seven years after the release of his hit song "Jennifer Lomotey," musician Kurl Songx has reignited discussions about the controversy it sparked.



The song, released in 2017, angered the youth of Kroboland due to a line by rapper Sarkodie, which they deemed defamatory to their culture.



The youth demanded an apology from Sarkodie at the time.



Now, Kurl Songx claims the lyrics were misunderstood, asserting that Sarkodie was actually praising Krobo women, and they should have felt honored by the line.