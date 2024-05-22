Sarkodie emulated my style which gave him BET award - Okomfo Kwadee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Musician Okomfo Kwadee has asserted that Sarkodie's success, including his BET award, is owed to learning from his style of music.



Kwadee, who has been absent from the music scene due to health issues, expressed his belief that Sarkodie's adoption of his musical style was pivotal to his achievements.



"I can confidently say that Sarkodie learned from my style, which contributed to his BET win," Kwadee stated during the interview.



Addressing potential misconceptions, Kwadee emphasized that while he collaborates with Sarkodie, it's not merely a one-sided favor, as Sarkodie benefits from adopting elements of Kwadee's style.



Concerning the influence of social media, Kwadee lamented its tendency to pit artists against each other and expressed a desire to avoid such negativity, emphasizing the importance of recognizing mutual artistic influence and collaboration.